Jennifer Lopez Discusses Her Anxiety Attacks

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Panic Disorder

Jennifer Lopez is admired for her beauty, talent, and self-assurance.

She has fans all over the world and is considered unstoppable by many.

Lopez admits that she has had panic attacks, despite the fact that she appears to be unfazed by anything.

J Lo once said about her anxiety experience.

Lopez opened up about her career in a 2016 interview with W magazine.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with her current schedule.

Lopez, on the other hand, says she enjoys working and is unconcerned about how busy things are.

She was an American Idol co-host at the time, as well as a resident artist at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and a star in the police drama Shades of Blue.

“I never get tired at work,” Lopez says to the publication.

Lopez told W magazine that after starring in the 1997 film Selena, she began having panic attacks.

Lopez was completely taken aback by the amount of attention she received as a result of her role in the movie.

Lopez claims that strangers began approaching her in public, which she found distressing.

She no longer travels alone.

“I had panic attacks after seeing [Selena],” Lopez told W. “I never thought about fame until [Selena].”

I remember walking down the street and hearing “Jennifer!” from someone I didn’t recognize.

I dashed back home.

I realized I couldn’t be alone in public after that.

In over 20 years, I don’t recall being alone on the street.”

Lopez wasn’t the only one who had panic attacks.

She recounted the moment she realized she needed to divorce Marc Anthony in her book True Love.

She claims she had been ignoring the truth, but her body communicated with her in a way she couldn’t ignore.

Lopez claims she had anxiety as a result of ignoring her feelings about her marriage to Anthony.

She claims she had a watershed moment in 2011 when she had to do a photoshoot for L’Oreal.

“I felt like I couldn’t breathe because my heart was beating out of my chest,” Lopez wrote.

Lopez says she began to panic and told her mother and manager about her feelings.

She told them she felt like something was wrong with her body and that she was “going insane,” according to Lopez, who claims that people often bury their feelings deep inside…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.