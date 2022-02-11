Jennifer Lopez fell down the stairs as a child while attempting to steal a Barbie.

When Jennifer Lopez was a kid, she tried to steal a Barbie and fell down the stairs.

Jennifer Lopez talked about her upbringing and how her parents shaped her into the woman she is now.

She told how she tried to steal a Barbie and fell down the stairs while attempting to flee.

The following is JLo’s story, as well as the lesson she learned from her parents.

Lopez has always wanted to be a performer since she was a child.

She used to dance in front of her mirror, pretending to be Rita Moreno from the film West Side Story, according to Rolling Stone.

Lopez attributes her musical and dance education to her mother.

She claims that if it weren’t for her mother, she would not be where she is now.

“I loved all different types of performers when I was growing up,” Lopez says in an interview with The Real.

“One of [my inspirations]was my mother, who loved musicals and adored Barbara Streisand.

“She was a singer, actress, and director, so she inspired me in all of those ways.”

Tina Turner, James Brown, Janet Jackson, and Madonna were among my favorite performers.

That was incredible when I was younger.

Michael Jackson was also a fan of mine.

Over the years, those inspirations have influenced my career in some way.”

Lopez admits she wasn’t always so innocent as a child in an interview with Rolling Stone.

She remembers a time when she was desperate enough to steal a Barbie styling head.

Lopez made an attempt to steal one from her cousin.

She tripped and fell down the stairwell, however.

Lopez describes his experience as “almost like something pushed me down.”

“Don’t ever take a Barbie from this house,” Lopez says, thanking God for “psychic ability, premonition, and things being meant to be.”

Lopez claims that her parents instilled in her the ability to work hard and hustle.

Her mother, according to the Marry Me star, helped her prepare for the competitive entertainment industry.

Lopez tells Rolling Stone, “I am an entertainer because of my mom.”

“However, because my mother was tough, I’ve been able to survive the things I’ve faced in this industry.”

She probably didn’t realize what she was doing, but she did.”

Lopez used the lessons she learned from her parents to further her career.

They imbued…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.