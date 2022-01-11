Jennifer Lopez has set her goals for 2022, including being Ben Affleck’s “best partner.”

On Monday, the 52-year-old actress shared her goals for the new year on Instagram, one of which involves her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

“Just thinking about being really mindful about what I want my life to be,” Lopez said in a pre-workout video.

Knowing that my thoughts shape my life and keeping those thoughts positive will help me grow and achieve my goals this year.”

Lopez stated that her goal for 2022 is to be “better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally,” in order to “be the best mother, partner, and friend I can be.”

Be the best friend, daughter, sister, boss, and person that I can.”

Lopez, who has 13-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, ended her video by encouraging her fans to leave their own intentions and goals in the comments section.

In 2022, Lopez isn’t the only one who is improving herself.

The triple threat, according to ET, helps Affleck “become a better person and motivates him to work harder.”

“Jen is incredibly encouraging and constantly praises him for his abilities.

“[Ben] has also been working out and is in great shape,” the source said.

“He’s always been funny, creative, smart, and caring, but recently he’s been smiling and happy all the time.”

“You can tell he’s just so positive and appreciative of how great things are going right now,” the source said of the couple’s relationship, which they rekindled last year after a failed early-aughts engagement.

“To get here, he had to go through many ups and downs.”

He adores Jennifer and claims she inspires him to be a better person and work harder.

Even though she doesn’t require his assistance, he wants to look after her.

That’s the kind of guy he is.”

