Jennifer Lopez Is a ”Proud Mama” as She Watches Her Son Perform a Solo in His School Play

Jennifer Lopez is her kids’ biggest cheerleader.

The Hustlers star might be used to being the center of attention, with cameras and lights facing her. However, on Friday night, all eyes were on her 12-year-old son, Maximilian David Muñiz, whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

Lopez proudly showed off her son’s major singing and acting skills, as he performed a key part in his school play of The Wizard of Oz. The 12-year-old star portrayed the coroner of Munchkinland, in which he tells Dorothy that the Wicked Witch of the East is dead.

“The littlest munchkin,” J.Lo shared in heartfelt Instagram post, alongside a short video clip of her son delivering a stellar solo.

She added the hashtags, “proud mama” and “wizard of oz.”

It’s clear the musical gene runs in the family—considering both Marc and Jennifer are singing icons, it makes sense their twin kids would follow suit.

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old singer’s daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, put her singing chops on full display during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Performance.

At one point during the show, Emme joined her famous mom onstage as they both sang a duet of “Let’s Get Loud.”

Emme did get her solo moment, and briefly belted out the lyrics to Bruce Springsteen‘s hit, “Born In the USA.”

Making J.Lo’s halftime show with Shakira more memorable, the significance of two Latinas headlining it wasn’t lost on her.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” she said in a statement last November. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina.”

She added, “I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”