Jennifer Lopez is the subject of some shocking lyrics by Eminem.

Jennifer Lopez’s lyrics by Eminem are shocking.

Eminem has rapped about a variety of subjects, including his family, pop stars, actors, and other rappers, with Jennifer Lopez being one of them.

Marshall Mathers’ shocking lyrics about Jenny from the Block may have been forgotten by some.

Here’s a refresher on what he said, as well as the current state of affairs between the rapper and JLo.

Eminem first mentioned Lopez in the year 2000, when she was dating Sean “Diddy” Combs (then known as Puffy or Puff Daddy), on the track “I’m Back” from his album The Marshall Mathers LP.

Slim Shady didn’t specifically mention Jennifer Lopez, but he did make crude remarks when he rapped: “Cause if I ever stuck it to any singer in showbiz, it’d be Jennifer Lopez, and Puffy you know thisI’m sorry Puff, but I don’t give a f*** if this chick was my own motherI still f*** her with no rubber.” (Full lyrics can be found here.)

The singer’s boyfriend at the time, who was known as “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” was not pleased with Em’s remarks.

Diddy did take issue with a claim made by the “Stan” hitmaker years later that he orchestrated the hit on Tupac, but that had nothing to do with the lines in “I’m Back.” Lopez, on the other hand, never publicly commented on the lyrics and was all smiles when she presented Eminem with an MTV Video Music Award in 2009.

Eminem mentioned Lopez again in another song, four years after hugging her onstage at Radio City Music Hall.

“Don’t ask me what’s up with the hoes, I’m still working the kinks out Love stinks, that explains all this anger that’s spilling out, and I ain’t chilling out Got an Oscar, but I’m still a grouch I use as a doorstop and a prop for the broken leg for the couch,” the “Lose Yourself” singer said on Tony Touch’s song “Symphony in H,”

“Hell yeah, I nailed J Lo — to the railroad,” EM says near the end of his verse.

There is no bad blood between them today, if you’re curious.

Lopez never got worked up over Eminem’s lyrics because she knew she shouldn’t take them seriously.

And, to show that everything is fine, the two posed for a photo backstage…

