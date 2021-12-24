Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Other Celebrities Who Stole the Show in 2021

Celebrities know how to stand out in the midst of Hollywood’s clamor, whether on the red carpet or in their romantic relationships.

The trend continued in 2021, as evidenced by the best photos of the year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, for example, made headlines when they rekindled their romance following her split from Alex Rodriguez in April.

The couple was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 before reuniting in May.

When the Oscar winner, 49, spoke about their reunion six months later, he kept the details of their reunion under wraps.

“It’s definitely beautiful to me.”

And, you know, one of the things I really value now in all aspects of life is that it was handled in a way that reflected that,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

“My life now reflects not just the person I want to be, but the person I truly believe I am — someone who tries very hard and cares a great deal about being honest, authentic, and accountable.”

Without getting into gory details, it’s difficult to say who benefits the most.”

“I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy,” Affleck continued.

It’s also a compelling story.

It’s a fantastic tale.

And who knows, maybe I’ll tell you one day.

I’ll jot down everything.

Then I’m going to set fire to it.”

After working together at The Oppenheim Group and starring on Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim started dating.

Some fans were surprised to learn that they were dating, but their relationship was short-lived.

The couple called it quits after seven months of dating, according to Us Weekly.

“Aside from our ideas about family ultimately not aligning, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” the actress, 40, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, December 21.

“I aspire to have a family someday, and all of my current decisions are based on that goal.”

… Thank you, Jason, for the most amazing relationship and for everything you’ve done for me.

