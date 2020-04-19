Jennifer Lopez Lights Up One World Concert With Barbra Streisand’s “People”

Jennifer Lopez is ready to take on an icon.

During Saturday night’s One World: Together at Home concert, the music superstar and actress headed outside to perform a special rendition of Barbra Streisand‘s “People.”

“Thank you Global Citizen for having me be part of such a beautiful thing,” Jennifer shared while wearing what appears to be a Coach sweatshirt with Barbra’s face. “You know there’s one thing that I realize more than anything during this whole time and it’s how much we all need each other.”

As for who had a front-row seat to the performance? Look no further than Alex Rodriguez.

“We are beyond honored to convert our back yard to a makeshift stage so we could be a part of tonight’s One World: Together at Home show,” Alex shared on Instagram. “Tune in now and check out all of the incredible performances by these amazing artists…and most of all, stay safe everyone.”

Tonight’s performances comes after Jennifer and A-Rod both pleaded with their fans and followers to follow guidelines from health officials and to stay home.

“The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” she previously shared on Instagram. “@Arod and #IStayHomeFor those on the front lines—the doctors, nurses and technicians that are working so hard to keep everyone safe. Thank you @NYGovCuomo for tagging us. We nominate @jimmyfallon to go next and tell us who you’re staying home for. #NewYorkTough #StopTheSpread.”

Alex added, “Are you so restless sitting at home that you feel like banging your head against a wall? I feel you. We all want to get out and be ourselves again. But right now, the most important thing is for us to stay home and stay safe.”

According to Instagram, the Hollywood couple have been spending time with their crew by enjoying volleyball, Easter egg hunts and quality family time.

“I miss dressing up!” Alex recently shared on Instagram. These pics were taken the last time I was not wearing my sweats … and actually had a haircut. #ThoseWereTheDays.” Same A-Rod, same!