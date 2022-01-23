Jennifer Lopez once pulled off a quick wardrobe change by riding on the back of a crew member on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

The first episode of Saturday Night Live aired on October 11, 1975.

George Carlin, the comedian, hosted the first episode.

The NBC series is still one of the most enjoyable and perhaps controversial shows on television, partly due to the fact that every episode is broadcast live.

Most fans are unaware that because Saturday Night Live is a live show, the cast and crew are frequently faced with challenges behind the scenes, particularly in terms of costumes.

Jennifer Lopez once managed a quick wardrobe change by riding on the back of a crew member, which was hilarious.

The show’s chief costume designers, Tom Broecker and Eric Justian, are responsible for the majority of the show’s magic.

According to Coveteur, the week-long preparation for Saturday night begins on Monday and Tuesday with cast photoshoots.

Wednesdays are then used to run through the various comedy skits that will be performed.

The costume designers get a sneak peek at what the writers hope the skit performers will look like when it’s time to perform during this time.

Justian claims that they start shopping, pulling, and making costumes on Thursday.

“Then we start doing fittings on the live show on Friday,” he says.

“On Saturday, we try to stop at 1:00 p.m. and then do dress rehearsals for the sketches.”

By then, we hope to have completed everything.

That’s the goal; I’m not sure if it’s ever been accomplished.”

Justian also reveals the enormous number of costumes they must create, estimating that one live show requires between 75 and 90 costumes on average.

Once they have an idea of what they need, they shop everywhere from Goodwill to Bergdorf Goodman.

Some items are bought, some are rented, and some are returned because the crew or the actors may not use them.

It was all worth it.

Saturday Night Live has received 307 nominations, 86 Emmy Award wins, and numerous other honors over the course of 46 seasons.

With a 90-minute episode running time and numerous skits to perform, there isn’t much time for costume changes.

Hosts may only have a few seconds to change from their introduction outfit to the costume they’ll wear for their first skit.

When Lopez changed his costume so quickly, it was an example of this fast-paced costume change.

