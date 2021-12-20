Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ben Affleck’s Reaction to Jennifer Garner’s Remarks

Jennifer Lopez is denying reports that she is upset with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, following the actor’s controversial remarks about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“It is not how I feel,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer told PEOPLE on Saturday, denying reports that she was upset by Affleck’s remarks.

“I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” she said of Affleck, who she reunited with earlier this year after a failed engagement in the early 2000s. Following his split from Lopez in 2004, Affleck married Garner in 2005, and the couple welcomed Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, before their 2015 split and 2018 divorce was finalized.

Last week on SiriusXM’s The Howard SternShow, the Tender Bar star sparked controversy by discussing his substance abuse issues in relation to his marriage to the Alias actress and admitting he felt “trapped” in that relationship.

“I was imprisoned.”

I was like, “I can’t leave because of my children,” but I wasn’t happy.

“What did I do? I drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch,” Affleck explained.

People who felt Affleck was being disrespectful of Garner reacted angrily to the statement, so Affleck attempted to clarify his feelings on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

“I had gone on and on about how much we respected each other and how much we cared about each other and put our kids first,” he said of the majority of the interview.

“As well as going through our belongings.”

And they made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy because I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage.”

“That isn’t correct.

That doesn’t hold water with me.

“What’s being said about me on social media is the polar opposite of who I am,” he continued, adding that he wanted to draw a line when it came to discussing his family.

“I believe in what I believe, and I would never want my children to believe that I would ever criticize their mother.”

