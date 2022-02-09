Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Super Happy’ as Ben Affleck Applauds Her at the Premiere of ‘Marry Me’ (Exclusive) Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Super Happy’ as Ben Affleck Applauds Her at the Premiere of ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Super Happy’ as Ben Affleck Backs Her Up at ‘Marry Me’ Premiere (Exclusive) Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Super Happy’ as Ben Affleck Backs Her Up at ‘Marry Me’ Premiere (Exclusive)

At the premiere of her new romantic comedy, Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez was all smiles.

Lopez spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night, where she couldn’t stop gushing about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

“It’s going to be a wonderful date night.”

“What can I say? We’re just having a good time,” Lopez exclaimed, gushing.

Lopez plays Kat Valdez, a pop superstar whose highly publicized wedding is nearly called off when she discovers her fiancé, Maluma, has been cheating on her.

Valdez then picks out a complete stranger in the audience, Owen Wilson, and proposes to him on the spot.

Lopez told ET that she and the character she plays in the film, Marry Me, have “so many similarities.”

“It’s not the same character,” she explained, “but there are obviously a lot of things about life.”

“She’s a recording artist, she runs her own businesses, she does branding, she’s lived her life in the spotlight, she’s been through some ups and downs in a relationship — anything that I could relate to, I obviously wanted to include in the film.”

As a result, it was a positive, meta experience for me.”

On the red carpet, the couple posed for photos and hugged.

Lopez wore a white, lace babydoll dress with sequined details and strappy, nude heels with sequined details to the event.

The “On My Way” singer accessorized her ensemble with a gold see-through clutch with a white floral appliqué.

As usual, Affleck looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt, which he paired with a black peacoat for the chilly LA evening.

Lopez told ET that she still believes in love.

Lopez discussed her relationship with Affleck in a new interview with Rolling Stone, revealing how being at different stages of life has changed their dynamic since rekindling their romance 18 years after calling off their engagement.

