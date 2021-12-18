Jennifer Lopez to Be a Part of The Voice Finale’s Star-Studded Cast

Jennifer Lopez to Perform in The Voice Finale, Joining a Star-Studded Cast

Jennifer Lopez has said “I do” to The Voice and will perform her latest hit single “On My Way” in the show’s thrilling finale.

Fans of The Voice will undoubtedly tune in on December 1.

With the season 21 finale just a day away, E! News can confirm Jennifer Lopez will perform her brand new song on the Voice stage on Tuesday night.

The world-famous singer will perform her latest single, “On My Way,” in front of an audience for the first time.

Fans will undoubtedly feel the love thanks to the new song, which is taken from the soundtrack of her upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me.

Lopez plays pop star Kat Valdez opposite Owen Wilson, who plays a math teacher who agrees to marry her after she discovers her soon-to-be husband Bastian (Maluma) has been cheating on her in the film, which is set to be released on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

On Tuesday, Lopez will be in star-studded company, as Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, and coach John Legend are all set to perform during the finale.

During the two-hour live season finale on Tuesday, December 5, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, and Jershika Maple will compete for the title.

