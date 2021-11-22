Jennifer Lopez was warned that participating in ‘American Idol’ would jeopardize her career.

Jennifer Lopez was warned that appearing on ‘American Idol’ would jeopardize her career.

Many aspiring singers used American Idol to break into the entertainment industry.

Jennifer Lopez’s addition to the cast, incidentally, gave the Hustlers star an opportunity to show audiences a side of herself they hadn’t seen before.

Lopez’s real self shone through on the show as she bonded with ambitious talent in sometimes heartfelt interactions.

Lopez enjoyed her time on American Idol, but her team warned her that appearing on the show would be her biggest career mistake.

Lopez had the moniker “diva” attached to her at one point in her career.

According to USA Today, she was once fired from a job due to alleged diva demands.

Lopez, on the other hand, has refuted claims that she hasn’t been herself throughout her career.

Lopez told E! News, “I feel like they labeled me a diva early on in my career.”

“Unfairly, unfairly!” “People who have gotten to know me over the years have seen that I haven’t changed and that I am still the same person.”

One of the platforms credited with slowly chipping away at Lopez’s diva image was American Idol.

Lopez’s fellow Idol host Ryan Seacrest said, “American Idol really showcases who Jen is.”

“It’s a stage where you can see what this woman is like, who she is, and what she stands for.”

I think what’s been cool is that there’s a level of candor that most people don’t get to see.”

Lopez agreed wholeheartedly with Seacrest’s theory.

“I think it’s about putting your best foot forward before Idol, when you’re in the public eye,” Lopez explained.

“However, Idol taught me that I can simply be human.”

I’m free to be myself.

I am capable of doing so on my own.

And that’s OK, because once people realized, ‘Oh, this is the human behind the music and behind the movies she’s in, I actually like this person,’ I realized there was strength in her vulnerability.”

Despite the fact that Lopez’s appearance on American Idol has improved her image, her team once advised her against appearing on the reality show.

The hosting gig came her way at a time when her options in Hollywood were dwindling.

Lopez told Variety, “I had the kids and I and wasn’t being offered a whole bunch of stuff.”

She recognized the potential…

