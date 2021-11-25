Jennifer Lopez wears a wedding gown during her 2021 AMAs performance, hinting at a marriage with Ben Affleck.

The news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reunite in 2021 has fans rekindled their faith in love.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer delighted fans when she performed at the American Music Awards in a wedding gown on Sunday, Nov.

21, implying that she and her famous partner may be ready to marry.

Here’s everything you need to know about JLo’s AMAs performance, including what she said about marrying Affleck.

At the AMAs, the “Dance Again” singer stunned the audience by wearing a Dolce and Gabbana tulle corset gown with matching veil.

JLo’s look was very bridal, leading fans to believe she was hinting at a wedding with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, coming up soon.

The 52-year-old superstar performed “On My Way (Marry Me),” bolstering the notion that she is planning a wedding.

Lopez’s upcoming film, Marry Me, is set to premiere in February 2022.

Lopez has been married three times and has been in several high-profile relationships.

She was engaged to the Gone Girl star when they first dated in the early 2000s, and she reconnected with him in 2021.

Before their breakup in April, she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

During a November event,

Despite her previous failed marriages and broken engagements, JLo said in an interview with Today on March 18 that she still wants her “happily ever after” and would get married again.

When asked if she would consider marriage again, she said, “Yeah, I guess.”

“You know who I am; I’ve always been a romantic.”

I’ve been married on several occasions.

“I’m still a firm believer in happily ever after.”

It would be nearly impossible for JLo not to think about marriage after her comments, her upcoming movie role, and her AMAs performance!

JLo plays a well-known singer who has been married several times in Marry Me.

The similarities between Lopez’s movie character and her real life are obvious.

During her interview with Today, the Jersey Girl star admitted that her character, Kat Valdez, and herself have a lot in common.

“I just don’t think about those things if you can’t laugh at yourself and take it as it comes,” Lopez explained.

“I feel like I’m a normal human being.”

I’ve had my ups and downs, made mistakes, and have a lot to be proud of…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

American Music Awards 2021″ width=”500″ height=”281″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https