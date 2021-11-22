Jennifer Lopez’s co-star said he wore a ‘D*ck Tie’ during their sex scene to avoid ‘Accidents.’

During a sex scene for The Boy Next Door, Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Guzman got hot and heavy.

Ryan Guzman, JLo’s co-star, spoke about the scene and how he prepared.

He revealed what he needed to do in order to avoid an “accident” while filming the racy scene.

In 2015’s The Boy Next Door, Lopez portrayed Claire Peterson.

Following her divorce, Claire is a woman who is unsure of herself.

Claire is in her late 30s to early 40s, according to Lopez, and she’s at a stage in her life where she doesn’t feel as desirable.

She yearns for approval, which she receives when a much younger man (Noah Sandborn) pays attention to her.

He is her next-door neighbor, and he is only 19 years old.

Claire succumbs to Noah’s advances and sleeps with him.

This makes her personal and professional lives more difficult.

Claire was a relatable character, Lopez tells the Build Series, because many people can relate to her situation.

Guzman discussed his sex scene with Lopez, which he filmed.

They had to make sure the scene looked realistic, so they were both dressed in minimal clothing, he says.

Guzman told Cosmopolitan that he had to wear something around his nether regions while interacting with Lopez to avoid an “accident.”

This entailed donning a sock and a “d*ck tie,” as he refers to it.

“It’s this elastic thing on this sock,” Guzman explains, “where you make it as tight as you can so there’s no blood flow or anything going on, and it kind of holds on to your man parts so the sock doesn’t get pulled off during the scene.”

Guzman admits that filming the sex scene with Lopez made him nervous.

This was his first time doing a sex scene on camera, he tells E!

Lopez, on the other hand, was a great help to him.

“She was the one who made me feel at ease,” Guzman says.

“She persuaded me to change my mind.

‘We’re going to do this and that,’ she said.

Everything will be enjoyable.

‘You’re going to have a good time.’

The actors’ nerves were so high that they got the giggles.

When they were in bed together, Guzman claims they were laughing so loudly that the director…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.