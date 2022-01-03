Jennifer Lopez’s Efforts to Avoid Marc Anthony’s Divorce

Jennifer Lopez has been married several times and has been engaged on several occasions.

Her most meaningful and grounded relationship, according to fans, was with Marc Anthony, her ex-husband.

Before calling it quits, the two were married for seven years.

Fans are hoping that they will reunite one day.

Lopez admits that the breakup with Anthony was difficult.

So much so that she threw herself into a major work project to divert her attention.

Lopez married Anthony in 2004, the same year she called off her engagement to Ben Affleck.

Just a month after Anthony’s divorce was finalized, they married in a private ceremony at her Beverly Hills home.

They worked together in 2006, starring in the biopic El Cantante and recording music together, in addition to their personal lives being entwined.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in front of a crowd of 10,000 fans on stage in 2007.

Max and Emme Lopez, Lopez’s twins, were born in February 2008.

Who has a higher net worth: Jennifer Lopez or Marc Anthony?

They announced their split in 2011.

Lopez embarked on her first international tour in a matter of months.

Lopez explained in an interview with Lorraine Kelly that the Dance Again tour, named after her single of the same name, was a deliberate decision.

“It was a difficult time, and my decision to go on tour was based on the fact that I was in a lot of pain,” she admitted.

“I just needed a distraction.”

It really brought me face to face with who I was, had been, and was about to become.

What I was learning, as well.

Going through a divorce with children is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to go through, and losing that dream was particularly difficult.

The message became to find a new dream, to get back up, and to dance again.”

In the Dance Again documentary, Lopez and her family discussed their breakup, with Lopez stating that she poured herself into her work.

She admitted, “Work is a blessing and a curse.”

“I remember being on set and not feeling like I could get out of my dressing room in the morning.”

Lopez stated that she was heartbroken because she was born into a family of divorced parents.

“That wasn’t my dream,” she says.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.