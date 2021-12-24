Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend tried to persuade her to get Botox treatment when she was young.

Jennifer Lopez is a strong supporter of natural beauty.

Some have speculated that Lopez has had work done because her routine for looking young has worked so well, but Lopez has stated that she has avoided plastic surgery.

People close to Lopez, on the other hand, insisted that she have surgery.

The singer, on the other hand, did not appreciate the advice.

Lopez has maintained a youthful appearance over the years by adhering to a strict regimen.

The Hustlers actor’s youthful appearance is attributed to five factors, according to Elle.

Sleep, sunscreen, serums, supplements, and vivir sano, or living a healthy lifestyle, are all recommended.

Her skincare routines are influenced by how she was raised by her mother and aunt as a child.

“They’d take out a bottle of olive oil and put it in your hair,” Lopez explained.

“Then it would drip down onto your face, giving you a ten-year-old complexion the next day.”

Lopez was frequently asked about her process for staying young due to her timeless features.

The actress was inspired to start her own beauty line after receiving so many inquiries.

“Everywhere I go, people always ask me, ‘What do you do for your skin?'” Lopez explained.

“Even my closest friends are asking, ‘Come on, b***, what are you doing with your skin?'” she says.

However, some speculate that Lopez has undergone surgery as a result of this.

However, the actor has denied this scenario on multiple occasions.

According to USA Today, Lopez stated, “For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox, any injectables, or surgery!! Just sayin’.”

Lopez is now completely natural, but there was a time when she was pressured into having plastic surgery.

Her boyfriend was the one who put the pressure on her.

Jennifer Lopez recalled a time when an ex-boyfriend tried to persuade her to undergo cosmetic surgery.

A doctor she’d visited recommended surgery for the singer, even though she was only in her twenties at the time.

Lopez told Elle, “And then I went to this other doctor with the boyfriend, and again, I was 20-something years old, and I’ve never had Botox to this day.”

“‘Did you know you…,’ she asked.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.