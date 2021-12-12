Jennifer Lopez’s Family Has Expanded

Jennifer Lopez’s Family Has Grown By One.

Jennifer Lopez’s family has grown a little in the run-up to the holidays.

The Hustlers actress shared a video of her new family pet, Hendrix, on Instagram.

As “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” plays in the background, the pop star giggles as Hendrix makes himself at home in front of the lavish Christmas tree.

Lopez captioned the photo with, “Introducing… Hendrix!!!! [cat emoji, Christmas tree emoji].”

Hendrix is Lopez’s second pet in as many years.

In June 2020, Lopez gave her son Max a Goldendoodle puppy named Tyson.

“Welcome to the fam,” she wrote alongside a video of Max meeting the puppy for the first time on Instagram.

“We just got Max, this adorable little golden doodle, and we haven’t given him a name yet! Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!”

Lopez reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck earlier this year, and the two could marry in the not-too-distant future, expanding their families.

Lopez has 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has four children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet (16), Seraphina (12), and Samuel (9).

On the TODAY show, the actress, who plays a celebrity bride in her new romantic comedy Marry Me, spoke with Hoda Kotb about the possibility of walking down the aisle again now that she’s back together with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

“I’m not sure, I suppose.”

“You know how romantic I am,” Lopez explained.

“I’ve always been that way.

I’ve had a few marriages.

Yes, I still believe in happily ever after, 100%.” The Grammy winner previously married Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Lopez was previously married to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004 and Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021.

Lopez refuses to be jaded by her past romantic experiences.

“Listen, I just don’t think about those things if you can’t laugh at yourself and take it as it comes,” she said.

“I have the impression that I am a normal human being….

