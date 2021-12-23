Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Instagram Post Contains a Subtle Reference to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently shared a photo of herself getting into the holiday spirit with a photo that was just in time for the holidays.

Fans, on the other hand, couldn’t help but notice a nod to Ben Affleck in her photo.

Jennifer Lopez is proving that Ben Affleck doesn’t have to be in close proximity to be involved in a film.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer recently shared a photo of herself in her new winter-white puffer jacket.

Adding a caption to the Dec.

J Lo is all smiles in the adorable Instagram photos, which she captioned “Cozy morning in my Super Puff.”

Everyone’s attention was drawn to the black-and-white mug she was holding in the photo, which was emblazoned with a “B”

“This beautiful babe, and I love the mug, B,” one of her Instagram followers wrote, while another added, “B AS IN BEN,” along with a crying-face emoji.

“YES!! (hashtag)LoveBennifer!” said a third.

The Marry Me star’s subtle nod comes just over two weeks after the couple was spotted cuddling courtside during their most recent date night at a basketball game.

And the couple had just spent their first major holiday together since rekindling their romance earlier this year just a week before that outing.

And, as a source told E! News ahead of the party, things between the two couldn’t be better.

“Jennifer was ecstatic to return home for Thanksgiving with Ben,” a source close to the actress said.

“They had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together,” says [Ben’s] mother.

“Jennifer enjoys the holidays, and this was her first since she and Ben got back together,” the source continued.

Jennifer is the mother of 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Ben is the father of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex Jennifer Garner.

“They are stronger than ever and very much in love,” the source added, as if you needed any more proof that these two are savoring every moment of the holiday season.

How Jennifer Lopez Gave a Subtle Shout-Out to Ben Affleck in Her Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)