Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Is ‘Very Meta!’ in Every Way: ‘I Know What It Feels Like’

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the romantic comedy, but her most recent film, Marry Me, is far more personal than much of her previous work.

In the film, released on February 11, the Grammy winner, 52, plays pop star Kat Valdez.

Kat and her boyfriend, fellow musician Bastian (Maluma), decide to marry on stage during a concert, but Bastian is caught cheating just before the big day.

Kat focuses on an audience member holding a sign that says, “Marry me!” because she doesn’t want to embarrass herself on stage.

Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a divorced father and schoolteacher, is the concertgoer in question.

To avoid further public humiliation, Kat pursues a relationship with Charlie, but the two must quickly decide if their very different lives are compatible.

During an appearance on the Today show earlier this month, the Enough actress stated, “This movie was very meta for me.”

“This was the first time I got to really take my own life, because I’ve played a lot of different types of characters in all these different movies over the years, but this was the first time it was as close to me,” she says.

The New York City native was referring to her real-life career as a world-famous musician and actress, but she also seemed to recognize the similarities between Kat’s personal life and her own high-profile relationships.

Lopez said during a Marry Me concert on Thursday, February 10, that “this movie is personal for me.”

“This is based on my personal experience — the road to finding the love of your life.

It can have its ups and downs, as well as unexpected twists and turns.

But I’ve discovered that you have to find yourself before you can find the person who will finish the picture.”

Fans immediately noticed parallels between her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her subsequent romance with Ben Affleck after the “Jenny From the Block” singer didn’t mention anyone by name.

Lopez and the 46-year-old former MLB star called it quits in April 2021 after rumors surfaced that he had an affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

(The Bravo personality, 31, denied the couple’s relationship.)

