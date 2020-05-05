Jennifer Lopez’s Mixologist Shares 5 Cocktails and Mocktails That Are Worth Celebrating

It’s time to raise your glass to some amazing cocktail recipes!

Whether you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo today, or just enjoy a mid-week mocktail on your balcony as we continue to socially distance, bartender Diego Guzman of the popular farm-to-table eatery Black Barn in New York City has got you covered with five celebrity-approved drinks to try tonight.

Guzman gave E! News the low-down on these delicious refreshments, from which stars order the libations to how easily you can make the drinks yourself with ingredients you likely already have at home.

“I like to use a lot of fresh ingredients that are in season,” Guzman says. “We try to bring those elements to our cocktails they’re up to date and also pair really well with whatever the restaurant is offering in terms of food.”

Keep reading to see which refreshing mixed drink or alcohol-free concoction would be the perfect pair whatever you’re whipping up or taking out for dinner.

Cheers!

1. Berry White

(Blanco tequila, blackberries, basil, and lime)

While we may not have a lot in common with Jennifer Lopez when it comes to starring in movies like Hustlers or selling out concert arenas, we can drink like the star with this cocktail that is a favorite of hers!

“This cocktail’s name is a simple pun inspired by our general manager’s love for Barry White‘s tunes,” Guzman said. “To name it I just looked at the ingredients and it made sense to me. It’s muddled black berries and Blanco (white) tequila. Bing, bang, boom Berry White.”

Directions

In a glass, muddle the blackberries with the blanco tequila unti they are together as one. Add in lime juice to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Then serve over ice and garnish with lime and basil.

2. Honeypot

(Mezcal, pineapple, coconut cream, and honey chili syrup)

If you’ve ever wanted to know the drink order of Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost, then keep on reading!

Inspired by the need for a vacation and the love of Mezcal, Guzman created this version of a beach drink with a twist that we can enjoy from the comfort of our own home.

Directions

In a shaker combine the mezcal, pineapple and coconut cream. Serve over ice and add a dash of the honey chilly syrup, then gently stir in for a kick!

3. Rise & Shine

No, this is not a cocktail named after Kylie Jenner‘s iconic singing, but the modern take on a Greyhound sounds so delicious, it still may make you want to burst out into song.

In this simple but sophisticated take on the classic loved by celebs like Scarlett Johansson, Guzman says, “We balance the citrus and bitterness with house-infused lemongrass vodka and a citrus salt rim.”

Directions

In a shaker over ice combine the vodka, Campari and grapefruit juice and shake vigorously. Serve over ice with salt rim.

4. Blackberry Virgin Mojito

(Blackberries, granulated sugar, lime juice, ice, seltzer water, mint for garnish)

Classic Mojitos are always refreshing with fresh mint and fruit. This non-alcoholic version is still every bit as refreshing with an easy mint simple syrup and fresh blackberries.

Directions

In a small bowl, add blackberries and sugar. Then, using a wooden spoon, crush blackberries until broken down.

Divide blackberries between 4 glasses and add 2 tablespoons simple syrup and 2 tablespoons lime juice to each glass. Fill glasses with ice and top off with seltzer, then garnish with mint.

5. Mock Champagne

(Ginger ale, pineapple juice, white grape juice)

This hangover-free version of the celebratory drink is perfect for a Zoom call to cheers to a friend’s virtual birthday or while binging one of your favorite TV shows.

Directions

In a large punch bowl, combine all ingredients and serve in flutes!