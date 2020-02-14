Jennifer Lopez’s Oscars After Party Look Is, Of Course, Stunning

It’s Jennifer Lopez‘s party!

On Sunday, J.Lo was easily one of the 2020 Oscar After Party’s best-dressed stars. Donning head-to-toe shimmer, the Hustlers star hit the floor—erm, festivities—in a stunning bejeweled gown that featured a body-hugging silhouette and plunging neckline. To really turn heads, the dress also featured a high-slit and cut-out at the hip, stylishly putting J.Lo’s famous curves on display in the process. To complete the look, she went with sparkly silver hoops, a diamond cuff bracelet and silver platform heels.

Going for old Hollywood glam with her hair, the “Jenny From The Block” singer dramatically parted her honey locks and added some retro curls. For her makeup, she rocked her signature glow and opted for a bronzed smoky-eye look and a glossy nude lip.

Excited to show off her after party ensemble, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes selfie from her glamorous night out. Referencing the lyrics to her hit song “On The Floor,” she captioned her post, “Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor.”

In her Instagram Stories, she gave her 113 million followers a better look at her outfit with a sultry mirror selfie, which she captioned, “Ready for an Oscars bash.”

Sequins have been J.Lo’s go-to this award season. For the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer brought the shimmer to the red carpet with a contrasting silver and purple gown, which featured a high-neck long sleeved silver sequined top and a vibrant orchid skirt. For some added bling, she accessorized with a metallic silver belt, silver rings and a pair of sparkling drop earrings.

Back in January, she showed off her love of glitz and glam at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, where she turned heads in a white gown that shimmered and shined with exceptional sequin detailing.

And, who could forget the sheer silver Versace bodysuit she wore during the finale of the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she and Shakira shut down the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with their matching sequined ensembles as they sang “Waiting For Tonight” “On The Floor,” “Let’s Get Loud” and more. Clearly a fan of the outfit, she celebrated Donatella Versace‘s creation on Instagram, writing, “This one had allll the sparkles. I love my #WaitingForTonight look.”

Even when J.Lo isn’t wearing sequins, she always makes sure to include some shimmer. At New York Fashion Week, the “I’m Real” singer kept things bold with a plunging velvet black dress to Tom Ford’s A/W 2020 Show. To really make the outfit pop, she accessorized the look with a thick diamond choker, matching earrings and a pair of silver heels.

This look closely mirrored her 2020 SAG Awards outfit, which was comprised of a dramatic satin off-the-shoulder dress that she paired with tons of diamond accessories, which actually cost $9 million all together!

To take a stylish cue from J.Lo: When in doubt, add some bling!