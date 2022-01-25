Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Powerhouse’ ‘Selena’ Co-Star Constance Marie Recalls Working With Her

Constance Marie Recalls Working With Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Powerhouse’ ‘Selena’ Co-Star

Jennifer Lopez has a long history with Constance Marie.

The With Love star appeared on Monday’s episode of Entertainment Tonight, where she discussed working with JLo on two major films, 1995’s My Family and 1997’s Selena.

Marie, 56, recalls how hard Lopez, 52, worked at the start of her career and how much of a “powerhouse” she is in an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier.

“You know, I could always see it in her eyes.

She worked harder than anyone I’d ever met.

Marie recalls, “She got up earlier than anyone I’d ever known and she wanted it more than anyone I’d ever known.”

“She’s a force to be reckoned with!”

“And it was a long journey because she played my mother in…My Family, Mi Familia, and then I played her mother in Selena,” she adds.

“It’s just Jennifer’s evolution from the start to that point, and then Selena.”

God bless her for taking the reins [and]look at her!”

They haven’t worked together in almost 25 years, but they’ve run into each other on a few occasions.

“Jennifer and I, girl, she’s so busy! I saw her outside of a hotel and I saw this big car go by and the window roll down and she goes, ‘Constance!?’ I’m like, ‘Oh hey,'” she says.

“And that was the end of it.

I wouldn’t stop if I were her because she’s like Marilyn Monroe or something.

People fawn over her, so having a private life must be difficult.”

“You know what? Honey, if it works, I say go for it! Love is love is love, and she loves love, so go for it!” she says of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance.

Marie asks, “Who am I to judge?”

Marie will always have a soft spot in her heart for Selena.

When Marie reflected on the tragic story of Selena Quintanilla, she said that “it’s the fulfillment of her dream” that has inspired so many people and continues to do so.

“There was never a Latin protagonist who was the center of attention in their own story.”

That had never happened before, and it had happened in English as well,” Marie says.

“It’s such a human [story]about pursuing one’s dreams, and it’s something that every little girl can relate to.”

