Jennifer Lopez’s Remixed ‘Marry Me’ Music Video is Directed by Ben Affleck: A ‘Very Special and Personal’ Gift

Jennifer Lopez’s remixed ‘Marry Me’ music video is directed by Ben Affleck, who describes it as a “very special and personal” gift.

Jennifer Lopez shared a special remixed music video of her new single “On My Way,” which was made by boyfriend Ben Affleck, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Lopez, 52, wrote in her OnTheJLo newsletter on Friday, February 11, alongside a link to the video, “I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally I would only share with my inner circle.”

“It’s Ben’s early Valentine’s Day gift.”

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it can actually last forever,” the Hustlers star, who was previously engaged to Affleck from 2002 to 2004, wrote in her note.

This has completely melted my heart.”

The video, directed by the 49-year-old Tender Bar star, featured throwback footage of the twosome through the years (plus a brief cameo from his pal Matt Damon!) before the New York native begins crooning her new song, which is featured in her new film, Marry Me.

The final slide of Affleck’s film was captioned “My Valentine.”