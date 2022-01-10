Jennifer Lopez’s Role in Ben Affleck’s ‘Best Self’

Jennifer Lopez’s Contribution to Ben Affleck’s ‘Best Self’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in love again! The couple, who rekindled their romance last year, have found balance and support in each other while continuing their careers.

“Both Ben and Jen have been working.

Ben is just enjoying life right now, and his friends haven’t seen him in such good spirits in a long time.

Jen “assists him in bringing out his best self,” an ET source says.

“His career is flourishing, and he has a slew of upcoming projects.”

He’s incredibly proud of The Last Duel and grateful that he and Matt were able to collaborate on it.

Jen is always encouraging and complimenting him on his abilities.

He’s been working out as well and is in great shape,” the source adds.

“He’s always been funny, creative, smart, and caring, but lately he’s been smiling and happy all the time.”

You can tell he’s ecstatic about how well things are going right now.”

“It took him ups and downs to get to this place,” the source says of the inspiring relationship.

He adores Jennifer and claims that she inspires him to work hard and be a better person.

He wants to look after her, even though she doesn’t require it.

That’s just the kind of person he is.”

In May of 2021, after Lopez’s split from then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, confirmed they were back together.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer,” started dating in 2002 and got engaged in 2003, but had to call off their wedding due to financial difficulties.

In 2004, the well-known couple announced their separation.

Matt Damon, Affleck’s best friend, was one of the many people who were relieved that the couple had given their love a second chance.

Last year, the Stillwater actor admitted that the first time around, the media wasn’t kind to the couple.

During an appearance on Desus and Mero, Damon said, “I have to say, the press was particularly horrible to them, like, 18 years ago.”

In December, the Tender Bar star admitted that the relationship’s demise was influenced by media attention.

“I’d say about half of what was destroyed was destroyed].”

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

How Jennifer Lopez Helps Ben Affleck Bring Out ‘His Best Self’