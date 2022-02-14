Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl 2022 performance with Ben Affleck has us on the floor.

Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl 2022 performance with Ben Affleck has us in stitches.

Jennifer Lopez is taking a break from work to enjoy the Super Bowl 2022 with boyfriend Ben Affleck, as she continues to celebrate the success of her new romantic comedy Marry Me.

The two were spotted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals were playing in the biggest football game of the year.

While fans at the game saw the couple on the big screen, viewers at home saw them when NBC cameras focused on celebrities in the audience.

Jennifer happened to be dancing away moments before the Pepsi Halftime Show started when the cameras panned on her.

She wrote on Instagram Stories, “That big big (hashtag)SuperBowl (hashtag)HalftimeShow Energy,” before expressing her support for Eminem and Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and all of the performances this year.

With bold sunglasses, a white button-down, and large hoop earrings, J.Lo dressed to impress for game day.

Ben wore a dark button-down long sleeve and jeans.

Jennifer Lopez Dancing Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022 Has Us On the Floor