Jennifer Love Hewitt gave co-star Ethan Embry 50 breath mints before filming a scene because he reeked of marijuana.

Ethan Embry is a well-known comic actor who rose to prominence as a child star before moving on to a successful career starring in a variety of roles.

Embry has appeared in both television and film, but his film work is probably his most well-known.

Embry had some of his most high-profile roles in the 1990s, including the lead in the 1998 comedy classic Can’t Hardly Wait.

In a 2013 interview, Embry revealed that he was a heavy pot smoker at the time of filming, prompting his co-star, Jennifer Love Hewitt, to take drastic measures.

When Embry landed the lead role in the 1998 comedy Can’t Hardly Wait, he was just getting started as an actor in comedies.

In a 2013 interview, Embry revealed that filming the movie was a memorable experience in more ways than one.

“At the time, when we were shooting,” Embry told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was the world’s biggest stoner.”

I recall the director approaching me and asking if I was ‘altered,’ but aside from that, nothing stands out because I was stoned the entire time.”

Because the smell of marijuana on Embry’s breath was so strong, his co-star in the film, Hewitt, gave him 50 breath mints before one of their scenes together.

Can’t Hardly Wait isn’t just about Embry and Hewitt.

Seth Green, Charlie Korsmo, and Peter Facinelli also appear in the film.

The film is set at a high school graduation party, and it tells the story of the events leading up to the party in brief flashbacks, as well as what each guest hopes to get out of the evening.

Can’t Hardly Wait, a raunchy comedy in the style of many classic ’80s teen films, received mixed reviews from critics when it first came out, but fans couldn’t get enough of it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Embry isn’t a fan of the cult classic film.

“The script we read was very different from what everyone saw,” Embry admitted, admitting that he preferred the earlier, edgier script.

