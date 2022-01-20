Jennifer Morrison Returns as Cassidy in Episode 3 of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 — Is She Here to Stay?

Jennifer Morrison Returns as Cassidy in Episode 3 of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 — Is She Staying?

Kevin called Cassidy to talk about his problems in the final minutes of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3!

And with that, another of Kevin’s love interests reappeared on the popular NBC drama.

Will Jennifer Morrison’s Cassidy appear in more episodes in the future?

Cassidy Sharp was introduced to fans on This Is Us in the season 4 premiere, “Strangers,” and she had a surprising connection to the Pearson family, as did all of the new characters during the hour.

Cassidy is a former Marine who suffered from PTSD and alcoholism after returning home, causing conflict with her family.

She later went to a VA support group meeting, where she ran into Nicky when he threw a chair through the window.

Kevin moved to help Nicky after his outburst, and the two of them attended AA meetings alongside Cassidy.

As a result, the three of them formed a bond and helped each other through their recovery.

Cassidy’s husband eventually files for divorce, and she and Kevin have a one-night stand.

Kevin, on the other hand, later relocates to Los Angeles, and in season 4, the vet decides to save her marriage.

Jennifer Morrison’s character has been seen sparingly since then, as she and Nicky have remained friends.

Kevin calls Cassidy after spending the day struggling with being away from his children in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3, “Four Fathers.”

Kevin was about to call one of his co-stars, but instead he dialed a friend’s number.

The writers of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3 Casey Johnson and David Windsor discussed the scene between Kevin and Cassidy in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Jennifer Morrison would appear in more episodes in the future, according to the producers.

“We love it when Kevin calls Cassidy,” Johnson said.

“Despite their differences on paper, they have a lot in common.”

He’s a well-known actor from the film industry.

She is a veterinarian.

They are from worlds that are vastly different.

But they’ve faced similar difficulties, and they can truly meet each other where they are.”

“So we love it when he calls Cassidy before making a booty call,” they continued.

There’s more to Cassidy’s story, and there’s more to Kevin and Cassidy’s story.”

Johnson also said to People, “We always feel…

