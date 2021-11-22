Jenny Says She’s Leaving ’90 Day Fiancé’ After Sumit ‘100%’ Refuses to Marry Her

Jenny Says She’s Leaving ’90 Day Fiancé’ Because Sumit ‘100%’ Doesn’t Want to Marry Her Jenny Says She’s Leaving ’90 Day Fiancé’ Because Sumit ‘100%’ Doesn’t Want to Marry Her Jenny Says She’s Going Back to America After Sumit ‘

Jenny’s nine-year relationship with Sumit is at a fork in the road.

Sumit finally admitted to her that he put their marriage paperwork on hold behind her back because he was nervous about getting married again after his first arranged marriage ended in a messy divorce on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Jenny threatened to leave him and return to America after hearing this.

Jenny was pushing Sumit to marry her because his parents finally agreed not to oppose the marriage, though his mother and father remain opposed.

Jenny’s stay in India had also come to an end.

Sumit, on the other hand, was getting cold feet now, despite the fact that he and Jenny had already been living together and Jenny had previously forgiven him for not telling her he was married.

Jenny was understandably irritated when Sumit revealed his deception to her on Sunday’s episode.

“We finally get permission to marry, and then bam! I’m blindsided by, ‘I don’t, I’m scared,'” she told the cameras.

“I’m both hurt and angry because he didn’t tell me and angry because he did it.”

Sumit told her that she should support him because his first marriage had left him traumatized, and she told him that it was time for him to support her.

She told him, “I stood by you through it all.”

“I’ve stood by your side through it all, and I’ve put up with it all.”

Man, I’ve gone through hell and back.

Especially after discovering you were already married.

How should I feel about everything I’ve done and sacrificed for you, and you’re still undecided about marrying me?”

When Sumit told Jenny to calm down and not put pressure on him to get married, Jenny stormed out of the conversation.

“I’m not going to keep giving you unlimited time,” she told him.

“It’s not right to keep me on a knife’s edge here.”

We can marry now that you’ve given us permission.

But if you’re still saying we’re not getting married, or that you’re scared, or that you need more time, I’m pretty sure you don’t want to marry me.

'90 Day Fiancé': Jenny Says She's Going Back to America After Sumit '100 Percent' Doesn't Want to Marry Her