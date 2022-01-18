Jenny Slate Opens Up About Her New Year’s Eve Wedding to Ben Shattuck in a Living Room

Jenny Slate Reveals She Married Ben Shattuck in a Living Room on New Year’s Eve

Jenny Slate, 39, recently announced that she and author and artist Ben Shattuck married on New Year’s Eve in their living room.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Slate reveals that their wedding has been postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the fact that it was supposed to be a big party, Slate couldn’t be happier with how their wedding turned out.

“We had planned a [wedding]for nearly 200 people, but now it’s just our parents and siblings,” she explains.

“We each invited six people…”

For the second time in his life, Slate has married.

She previously married Dean Fleischer-Camp, with whom she collaborated on Marcel the Shell With Shoes On short films and books, but the couple divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage.

Her previous boyfriend, Chris Evans, was also a former boyfriend of hers.

Slate and Shattuck have been engaged since September, when he proposed to her while on a romantic picnic in a deserted castle in southern France.

She told ET in February that she and her husband had welcomed their first child, daughter Ida Lupine, into the world.

Slate tells Marie Claire that becoming a mother has made her the happiest she has ever been.

“I only realized this after I had the baby,” she says, “but I assumed that being a mother would be similar to my own mother’s motherhood experience.”

“At least, that’s how I saw it: she genuinely loves us [Slate and her two sisters], but she also appeared stressed, at a loss for words, exhausted, and regularly splattered in clay.”

Instead, it appears to have been the polar opposite.

It’s not that having a new baby isn’t difficult.

Despite the fact that I face numerous significant challenges, I’ve never been happier in my life.

I feel like I can finally be the person I want to be.”

