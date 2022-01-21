Jensen Ackles Explains Why He and Jessica Alba Fighted on the Set of Dark Angel

Jensen Ackles Explains Why He and Jessica Alba Feuded on the Set of Dark Angel

Jensen Ackles discussed his working relationship with Jessica Alba on the set of andlt;andgt;Dark Angel<andgt;in a new interview, saying they had “the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do.”

Jensen Ackles claims that his early days on Dark Angel were far from ideal.

During his appearance on the New Year’s Day edition of The New York Times, he said:

Michael Rosenbaum, the Supernatural alum, admitted that he and Jessica Alba didn’t get along right away while co-starring in the early 2000s science fiction drama Inside of You.

“I’m not kidding,” Jensen said, describing his ordeal as “horrible.”

This is something I’ve told her face to face.”

However, the actor clarified that, in retrospect, he understands the situation, adding, “I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I’ve just said.”

“On that show, she was under a great deal of stress.”

She was young, and she was in a rocky relationship [with co-star Michael Weatherly], which I believe contributed to some unnecessary stress on set.”

Jensen, who was 23 at the time, officially joined the series in season two, which he attributes for some of the tension. Jessica was 19 years old when she landed the starring role on the FOX show.

He described himself as “the new, fresh face on the set who wasn’t really there in season one.”

“I only appeared in one episode, but they cast me as a series regular for season two.”

I was the new kid on the block, and the leader picked on me.”

“It wasn’t that she didn’t like me,” Jensen added, describing his interactions with Jessica as “the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do.”

“Oh, here’s the pretty boy that the network brought in for some more window dressing, because that’s what we need,” she said.

However, as Jensen explained, he learned to “fight fire with fire,” which eventually led to the pair’s “mutual respect.”

In fact, he praises the actress for supporting him during a difficult time on set.

“My grandfather passed away while I was shooting it, and she just walked into my trailer and held me for a half-hour,” he explained.

“So it was a relationship of that nature.”

We’d all be hugging if she walked in…

