Jensen Ackles had to make four audition tapes to beat out ‘Major Names’ for the role of Soldier Boy in Season 3 of ‘The Boys.’

Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy in Season 3 of ‘The Boys,’ had to make four audition tapes to beat out ‘Major Names’ for the role.

Jensen Ackles, the star of the TV show “Supernatural,” was a regular at The Boys.

Eric Kripke, the creator of Supernatural, adapted the Garth Ennis comic book for Prime Video.

However, this did not guarantee Ackles a role on the comic book show.

Although Ackles was cast as Soldier Boy in Season 3 of The Boys, he had to work for it after Supernatural ended.

In January, Ackles was a guest on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You.

Despite the fact that it was recorded in October 2021, it is now 18 years old.

The new star of The Boys Season 3 teased his role, including the massive beard he grew for it, but insisted that Kripke couldn’t just hand it over to him.

Season 3 of The Boys debuts on June 3rd.

Although Kripke is the showrunner of The Boys, he still reports to Amazon and Sony Pictures Television.

In Season 3, Ackles revealed that they had other plans for Soldier Boy.

On Inside of You, Ackles said, “This was something that the studio, Sony was talking to some much bigger names than me and wanted to bring in for season 3.”

“Eric said, ‘Look, I know you can do it, but we’ll have to convince the powers that be.’

‘You’ll have to tape yourself.’ I thought to myself, ‘Great, I’ll do that.’

Audition tapes are common among actors, though the more credits you have, the less often you will need to make them.

But Ackles wasn’t above making a tape for Season 3 of The Boys.

He wasn’t against making multiple tapes, either.

“So I did,” Ackles said, “and I just sent it to him.”

“He made a note of me, so I repeated the process and sent it to him.”

He took notice of me once more.

We exchanged four times.

‘OK, I’m cool if you’re cool,’ he said.

‘Look, if you’re going to bat for me, I want to give you the biggest bat I can,’ I said.

So tell me if there’s anything else I can do.’ He’s like, ‘You’re good.’ He went to bat for me and that was the end of it, but I worked hard for it.

‘Hey, we want to bring you in for season three,’ it wasn’t like that.

I had to work hard for this one.’

