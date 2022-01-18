Jensen Ackles of “Supernatural” says Jessica Alba “didn’t make it easy on me” while filming “Dark Angel.”

While filming ‘Dark Angel,’ Jensen Ackles of ‘Supernatural’ says Jessica Alba ‘didn’t make it easy on me.’

Jensen Ackles’ first role in a genre show was on the Fox series Dark Angel, which aired for only one season.

Prior to his legendary 15-year run on Supernatural, he appeared on Smallville.

In a recent interview, Ackles admitted that he didn’t get along with Jessica Alba, the star of Dark Angel, but that they have since reconciled and that he understands the strain she was under.

In January, Ackles was a guest on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast.

For the first time since the end of Supernatural, we’ve reached the age of eighteen.

When Rosenbaum asked Ackles about his time on Dark Angel, he was taken aback, but Ackles explained that he and Alba had already discussed it since the show ended in 2002.

Alba plays Max, a genetically enhanced teen, in James Cameron’s film Dark Angel.

Alba was 19 years old when the show first aired in 2000.

Alec, another genetic prodigy, was played by Ackles later in Season 1.

On Inside of You, Ackles said, “I got picked on by the lead.”

“Like the ugliest bickering a brother and sister could have.”

She was plotting something against me.

It wasn’t because she disliked me.

‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy the network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need,’ she simply said.

Ackles, who was 23 when he joined the show, gave back in kind.

Jensen Ackles, star of ‘Supernatural,’ Deserves a Hug — Here’s Why

“I was like, ‘What the f*** did I do?'” Ackles reflected.

“So, fire with fire,” I said quickly.

‘Oh, looks like we’re going to get b*tch Alba today,’ I thought.

‘Okay, well, now I can just be a d*ck to him and he’ll be a d*ck to me and that’s how we’ll roll,’ she said. “It did build some mutual respect.”

First and foremost, Ackles isn’t making up stories behind Alba’s back.

“I’ve told this to her face,” he says, adding that he understands the pressures of being the series’ 19-year-old lead.

Alba was dating Dark Angel co-star Michael Weatherly at the time.

In 2003, they would break up.

“I love Jess,” Ackles said, which seems to contradict what he just said.

“On that show, she was under a lot of pressure.”

She was young, and she was in a rocky relationship that was causing her some…

