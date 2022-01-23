Jensen Ackles put in a lot of effort to join the cast of ‘The Boys’ for Season 3: ‘Sony was talking to some much bigger names,’ he says.

Jensen Ackles put in a lot of effort to join the cast of ‘The Boys’ for Season 3: ‘Sony was talking to some much bigger names.’

Jensen Ackles, who previously appeared on Supernatural, will play Soldier Boy in The Boys, which will premiere on Prime Video in June 2022.

According to the actor, he put in a lot of effort to join the cast of The Boys for the third season.

Because he was up against some well-known competitors, he knew he had to make an impression.

Jensen Ackles was cast in The Boys just as The CW’s Supernatural was wrapping up, and fans were ecstatic to learn that he’d be playing Soldier Boy.

Soldier Boy is a Supe who fought in World War II and led a team of superheroes before the Seven existed, according to Entertainment Weekly.

During her time as Liberty, he even knew Stormfront (Aya Cash).

Soldier Boy, believe it or not, is even worse than Homelander (Antony Starr).

Those who find it difficult to envision Ackles in such a role are not alone.

According to reports, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios executives had to persuade him to join the company.

Despite the excitement surrounding Jensen Ackles’ addition to The Boys’ cast, he wasn’t Sony’s first choice for Soldier Boy.

The studio, in fact, was rumored to be considering a larger cast.

Ackles explained on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast that he and showrunner Eric Kripke had to persuade the higher-ups that he was the right person for the job.

“Sony was talking to some much bigger names than me about bringing [them]in for season 3,” Ackles said.

“So, Eric [Kripke] said, ‘Look, I know you can do it, but we’ll have to convince the powers.'”

The Supernatural star also spoke about how hard he worked to get the part, particularly after Kripke “went to bat” for him:

“Look, if you’re going to bat for me, I’m going to give you the biggest bat I can.”

So please let me know if there is anything else I can do.

‘You’re good,’ he said, so he went to bat for me, and that was the end of it.

However, I earned it through hard work.

I couldn’t just say, ‘Hey, we want to bring you on for season three,’ because I had to earn it.”

Fortunately, Ackles’ efforts were rewarded.

What can viewers expect now that he’s a member of The Boys’ cast…

