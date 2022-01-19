Jensen Ackles, star of ‘Supernatural,’ recalls how Michelle Williams, co-star of ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Wasn’t Overly Welcoming.’

Jensen Ackles recalls how ‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-star Michelle Williams ‘wasn’t overly welcoming’ to him.

Prior to Supernatural, Jensen Ackles worked on a variety of teen shows.

Ackles went on to star in the shows Dark Angel, Smallville, and Dawson’s Creek after his time on soap operas.

Although it was only the final season of Dawson’s Creek, it was enough to imbue Ackles with a strong Michelle Williams impression.

On January, Ackles was a guest on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You.

Ackles talked about his pre-Supernatural roles and his behind-the-scenes relationship with Williams.

Ackles claimed that he worked hard to gain her respect.

Many of the Dawson’s Creek cast members dated at various points during the show, according to Ackles.

By the sixth season, all of this had been resolved, and Williams appeared to have established a routine of getting her work done without wasting time.

On Inside of You, Ackles said, “By the time I got there in season 6, everyone had sort of found their footing.”

“The rocky aspects of on-set dating and stuff had calmed down.”

It was a little more settled when I arrived because everyone knew their place.

Olly Hudson and I were brought in for the final season.”

The majority of Ackles’ scenes as CJ were with Williams.

Ackles said, “She wasn’t overly welcoming.”

“She was a recluse.”

You had to work a little harder to earn her respect.

I didn’t see her reserve as a challenge; instead, I thought to myself, “OK, I’ll just have to be patient and hopefully earn her respect.”

We’d return to the cast chairs, and she’d curl up with a book.”

On the set of Dawson’s Creek, Ackled made an effort to strike up conversations, but he also knew when Williams was preoccupied.

“I was hoping to strike up a conversation,” Ackles explained.

“I’d get one-word responses and think, ‘OK, that’s fine.'”

I’ll just give her some breathing room.

Then, on their day off, Williams invited Ackles to meet her at a local record store in Wilmington, North Carolina.

