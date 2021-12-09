‘Jeopardy!’ stars Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will return for Season 38, but fans are clamoring for this former champion.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are set to return for Season 38 of ‘Jeopardy!,’ but fans are clamoring for this former champion.

Fans of Jeopardy! have finally learned who they’ll be watching on the quiz show for the rest of season 38.

Now that they’ve established themselves as master moderators, Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik and Game Show GOAT Ken Jennings will continue to tag-team host duties.

While the majority of viewers agree with the decision, many continue to advocate for the champion and previous guest host.

Jennings and Bialik confirmed their return as season 38’s guest hosts on Jeopardy!’s Instagram account.

“We are thrilled to inform you that our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022,” the caption read alongside photos of Bialik and Jennings. “@missmayim and (hashtag)kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of (hashtag)Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer,” it added.

Jennings also thanked Twitter for extending his guest hosting gig.

He wrote, “I’m thrilled that @missmayim and I will be with you on @Jeopardy!”

Bialik took over the iconic lectern at the end of May 2021 and stayed until mid-June, before returning in September.

Following the death of game show legend Alex Trebek in November 2020, Jennings became the first guest host of Jeopardy! in January 2021.

Our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties until the end of (hashtag)Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will continue as executive producer. pic.twitter.comKSdWCRqHzl

As he wraps up his guest hosting stint with Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings described it as an “intense and nerve-wracking experience.”

Many fans of Jeopardy! applauded the decision to keep both brainiacs on as guest hosts for the rest of the season.

“I love them both! They bring their personality and smarts, and I appreciate this new approach,” wrote one fan.

Another said, “That sounds good to me.”

“These two are doing a fantastic job,” one commenter said.

One gushed, “This is literally everything I wanted for Christmas!”

Some fans, however, were divided.

While messages praising Jennings appeared on social media, including “Love Ken.”

He should be the host on a daily basis.

Others pushed for the Call Me Kat star, saying, “He’s wonderful.”

