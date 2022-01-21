Jeremiah Duggar shocks fans by breaking family rules by sending a NSFW message to fiancee Hannah, requesting sexy photos.

Jeremiah Duggar shocks fans by breaking family rules by sending a NSFW message to fiancee Hannah, asking for sexy photos.

Fans were shocked when Jeremiah broke the family rules by sending a NSFW message to his fiancée Hannah, requesting sexy photos.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old announced his engagement to Hannah Wissmann.

Despite only being engaged for a few weeks, Hannah revealed on Thursday that she has already found her wedding gown on Instagram.

Hannah, 26, smiled as she proudly displayed a sign that read, “I said yes to Renee’s Dress.”

The bride-to-be wrote: “I said YES to the perfect dress!” while tagging Renee’s Bridal in Kentucky.

“Thank you so much, @renees_bridal, for fulfilling all of my wedding gown fantasies!!

“Today was such a memorable and enjoyable experience!”

“Thank you for making us all feel so special.

“I hope to be able to treat people with the same warmth and consideration that you do.”

Shortly after Hannah posted the photo, the Counting On star re-posted it with a NSFW request on his Instagram Story.

Jeremiah commented on Hannah’s post, “Can you post a pic of you in your new dress?”

Jeremiah added a winking emoji to his post, implying that he wanted sexy snaps in addition to tagging Hannah.

Fans rushed to Reddit shortly after Jeremiah posted his Instagram Story to discuss the out of character request.

One person commented, “Why does this sound so kinky?” citing the Duggars’ conservative values.

His remark is “as close to sexting as they can get,” according to another user.

“This is actually very spicy for a Duggar!!” said a third.

“I actually think what he posted is the Duggar-equivalent of’send nudes,'” one person said, while another added, “I actually think what he posted is the Duggar-equivalent of’send nudes.'”

Jeremiah and Hannah could “take the Dillard route,” according to some Reddit users.

His older sister Jill, 30, and her husband Derick Dillard, 32, have broken away from the Duggars and have been leading more rebellious lives since then.

The Duggar children have been taught to dress conservatively, not drink, and to be homeschooled under the rules of Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55.

Some of the famous family’s children, on the other hand, have rebelled by wearing jeans, drinking alcohol, and even discussing birth control.

Jeremiah and Hannah became engaged earlier this month, after publicly confirming their romance in October 2021.

“Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible!” Jeremiah wrote alongside photos from the proposal.

The former Counting On star couldn’t “find the words to describe” the rollercoaster of emotions he was experiencing.

“You are the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you,” he continued.

……

Latest News from Infosurhoy.