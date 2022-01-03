Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s (dollar)750K Oregon cabin with sauna and mountain views is featured in Inside Little People.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s (dollar)750K Oregon cabin with sauna and mountain views is featured on the set of Inside Little People.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD purchased a (dollar)750,000 Oregon cabin with a sauna, mountain views, and other relaxing features.

Jeremy, 31, and Audrey, 30, live in Portland, Oregon, with their three young children, Ember, 3, Bode, 1, and Radley, who was born in November.

On Instagram, the former Little People, Big World stars revealed that they have bought a “cabin in the woods” in Bend, Oregon.

According to property records obtained exclusively by The Sun, the couple purchased the home in September 2021 for (dollar)750,000 through a trust and LLC.

The 3,961-square-foot house sits on 0.5 acres and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The living room has hardwood floors and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams made of ”knotty pine.”

In addition, there is a separate sitting area with a dry bar.

The kitchen is “grand sized,” according to Realtor, with white countertops, white and green cabinets, new Kitchen Aid appliances, and a kitchen island.

A dining room with views of the backyard is located off the kitchen.

The master bedroom has two separate closets and a large bathroom with a sauna, so the bedrooms are carpeted throughout.

A grassy area for the kids to play in, as well as a patio with a hot tub, are available in the backyard.

The house is only a 20-minute drive from Mount Bachelor, which is ideal for Audrey’s skiing, and is just a few blocks from the Deschutes River.

Audrey shared a photo of herself, her husband, and their three children in front of their snow-covered cabin.

“Our search for some land to raise our family in 2022 continues,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Thank you for following us on our search and for your prayers as we continue to look for answers and trust God’s timing.

“In the meantime, we’re excited to share our latest project with you.”

We’ve had our pulse on the Bend area for a while because we spend so much time here.

We saw this place pop up over the summer and Jer flew out there with a friend to check it out (since flying is his newest hobby).

“In Central Oregon, everything that comes on the market sells so quickly…

I stayed at home because I was very pregnant with Radley.

I’m also not convinced that flying with Jer is a good idea.

We made an offer before I even saw it in person!

