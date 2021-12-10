Jeremy Clarkson grumbles, “I’ve come up with the perfect tagline for my Hawkstone beer, but they won’t let me put it on the bottle.”

JEREMY Clarkson has a hilarious claim to fame for his new lager: it’s better than Birmingham, according to him.

The 61-year-old Grand Tour star claims that his Hawkstone beer takes 30 days to make and is already a top Amazon seller.

“They say that God took six days to create the world,” Clarkson says in a hilarious new video about his prized booze.

“The thing is, my Hawkstone lager takes 30 days to make, so my larger is six times better than the rest of the world.”

He continues, “It’s better than Birmingham, that’s for sure,” as a caption adds that he messed up his math.

Unfortunately for the new farmer, his slogan has been blocked yet again, as he explains in a second video.

Clarkson has partnered with Cotswolds Brewing Co to provide the “witchcraft” of beer production.

He wanted the slogan “If you’re an alcoholic, don’t fight it, feed it,” but the Advertising Standards Authority said no.

“There’s so much you can’t say,” the petrolhead told the Sun.

They won’t allow it if you say something like, “This is a delicious breakfast beer.”

It’s a complete waste of time.

I’m basically only allowed to say, ‘This is lager.'”

He’s also not allowed to put his new tagline on the beer bottle at the moment.

Clarkson, whose Amazon Prime reality show Clarkson’s Farm was a hit, realized a childhood dream of hosting a “p*** up in a brewery” to celebrate the release of his new lager Hawkstone.

“Have a drink, have a drive, see what you can find!” exclaimed the 61-year-old, scrambling atop his famous Lamborghini tractor, beer in hand.

Clarkson grew the barley for the blend on his Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, but he credits much of the beer’s success to his farm manager Kaleb Cooper, 21.

“He was the one who put in all the effort in growing the barley,” he said. “We did it together, but he obviously knows what he’s doing.”

While the beer is a hit, Clarkson’s farming partner Lisa Hogan, 49, is less so.

“On the tractor, I’ve had so many accidents,” he says.

When Lisa asked if I’d had a good day when I got into bed at 2 a.m. the other night, I said, “Yes, it’s been brilliant.”

“Lisa comes in the next morning and tells me it’s a disaster outside.”

The gate posts were smashed, bins were strewn about, and the barn door was smashed in.

“It’s like in The Wolf of Wall Street when he thinks he hasn’t been in an accident.”

“At this point…

