Jeremy Clarkson’s attempt to expand the farming operation Diddly Squat fails.

Jeremy Clarkson of Telly has been unsuccessful in his attempt to expand his Diddly Squat farming operation.

Locals were outraged by the ex-Top Gear host’s plans to build a car park and cafe near their village.

“It’s diversification of a farming business,” the 61-year-old Sun columnist said at a district council meeting yesterday.

“We’ve been told to diversify, and this proposal does just that.”

However, his personal appeal to councillors was unsuccessful, as he was denied planning permission in Chadlington, Oxon, after receiving 53 objections and only 12 letters of support.

“The proposed development would be intrusive and harmful to the character of the area,” Joan Desmond, a planning officer, said.