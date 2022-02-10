Jeremy Giambi, a former Major League Baseball player, has died at the age of 47.

Jeremy Giambi, a former Major League Baseball player, has died. He was 47 years old.

Jeremy Giambi, a former Oakland Athletics baseball player, died at the age of 47.

Jeremy Giambi’s death has shocked the Major League Baseball world.

On Feb. 3, the former Oakland Athletics player died.

His agent confirmed to E! News that he died on March 9, at the age of 47, at his parents’ home in Southern California.

Officers were dispatched to the home around 11:40 a.m., according to a Claremont Police Department spokesperson.

Officers discovered Jeremy dead inside the house when they arrived.

The body was taken away by the Los Angeles County Coroner.

While the cause of death was unknown at the time, police stated that there were no signs of foul play and that no criminal investigation would be conducted.

The Oakland Athletics released a statement in response to the tragic news, saying, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi.”

“We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends,” the A’s continued.

The athlete’s family “request that we all respect their privacy during this difficult time,” Giambi’s agent said in a statement to E! News.

For two seasons, Jeremy’s brother, Jason, was Jeremy’s teammate on the Oakland A’s. Jason was the 2001 American League MVP.

The California native has also played for the Royals of Kansas City, the Phillies of Philadelphia, and the Red Sox of Boston.

Jeremy played six seasons in the major league during his illustrious career.

Jeremy hit 52 home runs in 510 career games during that time period.

His final stop in baseball was with the Boston Red Sox, and he retired in 2003.

The Red Sox have also paid tribute to their fallen former player on social media.

A black and white photo of Jeremy is accompanied by the words, “The Boston Red Sox remember Jeremy Giambi 1974-2022,” in a post to their Instagram Story.

Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Dead at 47