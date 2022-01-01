Jeremy O Harris Is Everywhere, and We’re Here For It. From Gossip Girl to Emily in Paris, Jeremy O Harris Is Everywhere, and We’re Here For It.

There’s also Euphoria, Zola, Broadway, and the Met Gala to consider.

Jeremy O Harris, a multi-hyphenate playwright, is pretty much everywhere.

Learn more about the Tony-nominated artist in the video below.

You may not know his name, but you are familiar with Jeremy O Harris’ work.

Harris wrote one of Broadway’s hottest tickets, Slave Play, which made history at the 2021 Tony Awards with a whopping 12 nominations, including Best Play.

Harris was also nominated for two Gotham Awards for co-writing Zola, which starred Taylour Paige and Colman Domingo.

“I don’t consider myself to be on top of the world,” Harris joked to E! News exclusively.

“I’m just trying to live right now, you know what I mean? I spent so much of my twenties hoping that my work would be noticed, or hoping that I would be able to do a variety of things because I had so many different interests.”

I used to feel like I was on the outside looking in, but now I feel like I’ve been invited in.”

Harris even appeared in a cameo as himself on HBO’s Gossip Girl—and debuted a sneak peek at his upcoming play The Bloody and Lamentable Tale of Aaron, a brilliant sequel to William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus.

A Gossip Girl fan tweeted that they were “absolutely dying” while watching Harris’ “imaginary play,” to which Harris responded that “the play is real.”

“After chatting with @Anthologist [showrunner Joshua Safran], I visited the writers room to find out the tenor of my ep, then wrote my dream @PublicTheaterNY play for @gossipgirl,” Harris wrote.

“[Public Theater artistic director] Oskar Eustis turned to me and said, ‘Can we commission this?’ And I had a contract the next day!” the Yale alum added.

In season two of Emily in Paris, now streaming on Netflix, Harris reprises his role as a British luxury designer.

