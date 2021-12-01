Jeremy Renner, star of ‘Hawkeye,’ says he’ll never watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ again.

Hawkeye is bringing attention to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most under-appreciated Avengers, allowing the titular hero to finally confront everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame.

The archer’s time as Ronin is caught up to him in a big way in the Disney(plus) show.

It also delves into his anguish over Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye on Disney(plus), has only seen Avengers: Endgame once, and he intends to keep it that way.

Avengers: Endgame brought the MCU’s story to a close after more than a decade of development, and fans and actors were understandably moved by the film’s release.

In the fourth Avengers film, the characters went through it, and many of the original Avengers said their goodbyes to the franchise.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) wasn’t one of them, but he didn’t have it easy either.

Clint’s entire family vanishes during the Blip, and his problems don’t end there.

Not only does he start killing criminals mercilessly as Ronin in order to exact some bizarre form of vengeance, but he also loses Natasha while attempting to undo Thanos’ snap.

During the film, the character’s grief is palpable, which required some emotional investment on Renner’s part.

That could be why the actor has no plans to return to Avengers: Endgame anytime soon.

That’s right, Hawkeye’s leading man has no desire to revisit his character’s story in Avengers: Endgame — at least not by watching it.

Renner admitted during an interview with BBC Radio 1 that he had only seen the fourth Avengers film once, at its premiere.

That’s not unusual for actors, but he went on to say how challenging the whole thing was.

Despite how special it was to share it with his Marvel co-stars, he has no desire to ride that emotional roller coaster again:

“I saw it at the premiere, but it was just something for all of us to be happy about.”

We were all laughing and crying, and there was so much to do.

That is something I will never watch again.

It had been a trying situation.

We were all in a sobbing tangle, and now we’re…

