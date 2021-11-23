Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, talks about how Robert Downey Jr.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, discusses how Robert Downey Jr.

Jeremy Renner is grateful for Robert Downey Jr. this holiday season.

The six-time Clint Barton actor, who mentors young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Disney(plus)’s Hawkeye, claims that the Iron Man star took newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe “under his wing.”

Renner starred alongside Downey in 2012’s Avengers, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, entering the universe Downey helped launch when he cameoed as a SHIELD archer in 2011’s Thor.

“I think Downey, even just in the MCU, kind of kicked off the MCU in the same way that Iron Man did.”

When asked to name the person who was Clint to his Kate, Renner told Entertainment Tonight, “He kind of took us all under his wing, if you will, to kind of shepherd us in in a certain way.”

“We all knew each other and are friends; it’s just that we can lean on each other in a different way.”

Renner played the same role on-screen and off for Marvel newcomer Hailee Steinfeld, who joins the 26-movie MCU as a reluctant rookie superhero mentored by Clint Barton.

“I learned a lot as time went on, but I’m grateful that I had [Renner] because he’ll probably tell me about his experience, which might be similar to mine,” Steinfeld said of ClintKate and RennerSteinfeld’s mentorprotege relationship.

Renner, who is now in his tenth year as the expert archer, added, “I knew nothing [going into the MCU].”

“All I knew was that Iron Man was out, so I went down to Manhattan Beach to see Kevin [Feige] and Louis [D’Esposito] and those other people, and we talked about Clint Barton.”

They asked, ‘What do you know about him?’ I replied, ‘I have no idea!’ I hadn’t read the comics.

‘You know what I love? Iron Man! I’m here because I really liked Iron Man,’ I say.

‘I really liked what you guys did with it.’

Hawkeye is a brand-new Marvel Studios series set in post-blip New York City, with former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye on a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.

However,

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner on How Robert Downey Jr. Took Him “Under His Wing” in the MCU