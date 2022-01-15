After he ‘whines’ about not being able to buy his family’s farm, Little People’s Jeremy Roloff has been accused of being ‘entitled.’

After Jeremy Roloff of Little People ‘whines’ about not being able to buy his family’s farm, he has been accused of being ‘entitled.’

Jeremy, 31, admitted in an Instagram Story that he wasn’t sure about his project after about “five minutes.”

Little People, Big World’s star had planned to stay in their home for “two years.”

“Plans to purchase property, which at the time was Roloff Farms,” he said.

“I passed on a lot of properties and was outbid on others,” admitted the reality star.

It was finally time to work on the master bathroom, which had been neglected for three years and needed to be “redone.”

Jeremy came up with “the crazy idea to do this” all by himself.

As the series of stories progressed, the TV star ended up cutting a hole in the wall and displaying the lead pipes he discovered.

The TV personality’s whining about having to do the difficult work angered Redditors.

One LPBW supporter exclaimed, “What an insufferable, spoiled, insulated brat!”

Another fan wondered, “How could they grow up with family members who struggle with health issues on a daily basis, yet be so completely obtuse and shallow in the face of real suffering and challenges?”

Another fan added, “What a whiny man-baby.”

“Is it me? Audrey and Jeremy are two capable adults who don’t work full time,” a fourth person commented.

“Running a farm entails actual work, not ATV riding and tree climbing,” one commentator added.

Jeremy received his student pilot certificate on July 23, 2021, according to The Sun’s exclusive report from early January.

According to the Federal Airman Administration, Jeremy is “prohibited” from transporting passengers.

Last year, Jeremy revealed that he was studying for a private pilot’s license.

Since he was a child, he has always wanted to fly.

Jeremy and his brother, Zach, 31, began a new career as pilots after deciding not to proceed with the farm purchase.

In May 2021, Matt, their 60-year-old father, was asked on Instagram if Jeremy had bought the farm.

He responded, “Not yet.”

No, we haven’t made up our minds about what to do with the farm.

Everything is currently being discussed.”

Audrey, Jeremy’s 30-year-old wife, wrote on social media that they didn’t buy the farm and that it was the “death of a dream.”

Zach had expressed interest in buying the farm, but he and his wife Tori, as well as their two children, moved to Washington in October 2021.

When pressed on the subject…

