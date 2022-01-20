Jeremy Roloff of Little People has been chastised for doing home renovations after Audrey and the kids have gone to bed.

Jeremy Roloff of Little People was chastised for doing home renovations after Audrey and the kids had gone to bed, describing it as “selfish.”

The reality star and his wife Audrey, as well as their three children, have been hard at work rebuilding their home.

Audrey shared a photo of her husband working late into the night in the house’s unfinished section.

She captioned the photo she shared on Instagram Stories with the couple’s interaction.

“Me: Are we going to bed soon?” “Him: I guess,” I say.

“Sounds unlikely…” she added later.

The mom-of-three revealed in a separate post that they were remodeling their bedroom bathroom.

Users on Reddit slammed Jeremy for upsetting his children’s sleep schedule after seeing the photo.

“It’s clear she’s annoyed he’s working this late,” one person said in response to Audrey’s snarky writing.

It’s clear that the children’s bedtimes are important to her.”

“So WHY TF he acts like a kid who needs to pull an all-nighter when he has plenty of time during the day is beyond me,” the commenter continued.

“Hate that I agree with her, what parent does this with young children at night?!?” wrote another user.

In another post on the platform earlier this week, critics weighed in on Jeremy’s decisions.

The 31-year-old drew attention from his followers after posting a video of him burning lumber in the grass behind his house.

Because the fire was not burning in a contained fire pit, but rather out in the open, some viewers thought the act was “unsafe.”

“Do Jeremy’s lawn fires make anyone else cringe?” a concerned Reddit user asked.

In the comments, many others agreed, with one writing: “Thank God he doesn’t do this in the summer and set the whole neighborhood on fire.”

“Why can’t he just build a pit? Or buy one?” said another.

“That would be an uncontrolled burn where I live,” a third user commented, “I’d call the fire department every time if I were his neighbor.”

The TLC star bought the four-bedroom home nearly five years ago and posts pictures of it on social media on a regular basis.

Jeremy was recently accused of being “entitled” after he “whined” about not being able to buy the family’s farm, despite his lavish living quarters.

In an Instagram Story, he expressed his dissatisfaction, revealing that he only planned to stay in the house for “two years.”

He also stated that he had “plans to purchase property, which was at the time”…

