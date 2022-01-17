Jeremy Roloff of Little People has been chastised for starting a ‘dangerous’ fire in the backyard of a (dollar)525K Oregon home.

Jeremy Roloff of Little People was slammed for starting a ‘dangerous’ fire in the backyard of a (dollar)525K Oregon home.

Jeremy Roloff, star of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, has been chastised by fans for starting a “dangerous” fire in the backyard of his (dollar)525K Oregon home.

Critics reacted angrily to a video of the reality star burning lumber in the grass behind his house.

Jeremy, 31, shared a short video of the open flame in the middle of his lawn on Instagram Stories.

However, some viewers deemed the act “unsafe” because the fire was not contained in a fire pit, but rather was burning in the open.

“Do Jeremy’s lawn fires make anyone else cringe?” the concerned user asked on Reddit after seeing the photo.

In the comments, many others agreed, with one saying, “Thank God he doesn’t do this in the summer and set the whole neighborhood on fire.”

“Why can’t he just build or buy a pit?” another person simply asked.

“That would be an uncontrolled burn where I live, I’d call the fire department every time if I was his neighbor,” a third user commented.

The TLC alum bought the four-bedroom home nearly five years ago and has been posting pictures of it on social media with his wife Audrey and their three children.

According to Zillow, their 2,072-square-foot home was purchased for (dollar)465,000 in May 2017.

Because the home is situated on a 6,969 square foot lot, there is plenty of outdoor space.

Jeremy and their oldest child, Ember, are frequently seen in the large yard.

Jeremy was recently accused of being “entitled” after the star “whined” about not being able to buy the family’s farm, despite the lavish digs.

In an Instagram Story, he expressed his dissatisfaction, revealing that he only planned to stay in the house for “two years.”

He also stated that he had “plans to purchase property, which at the time was” Roloff Farms, but that he “passed up on a lot of properties and been outbid on others.”

Redditors were displeased with Jeremy’s repeated “complaining” about the farm.

“What an insufferable, spoiled, insulated brat,” one admirer exclaimed.

“But you didn’t buy it, so you can now cry us all a river!” said another.

In May 2021, his father, Matt, was asked on Instagram if Jeremy had purchased the farm.

“No, not yet,” the 60-year-old said at the time.

No, we haven’t decided what to do with the farm yet.

It’s all being actively discussed.”

Audrey, Jeremy’s 30-year-old wife, wrote on social media that because they weren’t buying the farm, it was the “death of a…

