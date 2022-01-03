Jeremy Roloff of Little People slams his family’s show for ‘fabricating drama on TV’ years after he and wife Audrey left the show.

Jeremy, 31, explained in a deleted Instagram Story that resurfaced on Without A Crystal Ball that he had a “great run” on LPBW, but that it wasn’t enough to keep him on.

A Qandamp;A session with his fans was previously held by the reality star.

“How come we don’t see you on LPBW?” the fan inquired.

After about “four years,” Jeremy said he had “stopped” appearing on the TLC show.

He stated that he no longer wanted to be associated with the show.

“It’s become that athlete who just won’t hang up the cleats,” the TV star continued, “so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process.”

Jeremy also stated that he and his 30-year-old wife Audrey have “other things” they “wanted to do besides fabricating drama on television.”

“For those of you paying attention, I know you understand,” he said.

The reality show featured Patriarch Matt Roloff, 60, and his family.

Jeremy and Audrey have a three-year-old daughter Ember and a one-year-old son Bode in addition to their new baby Radley.

LPBW fans slammed Audrey and Jeremy in August 2021 for allowing their children to do something they weren’t supposed to.

Bode had thrown a huge bag of shredded cheese across the kitchen counter.

The kitchen floor was covered in a huge pile of orange cheese.

Bode and Ember were allowed to shovel shredded cheese from the floor into their mouths by their reality star parents.

“Bode, that’s a no-no dude,” Audrey warned in an Instagram Story.

The kids kept laughing and chewing on the cheese.

Instead of throwing the cheese away, Jeremy stuffed it back into the bag.

“OK, but the question is…would you save it or toss it?” Audrey asked her followers.

Audrey admitted that she was “surprised” by the response because they had “definitely saved” the cheese despite the fact that more than 60% of her followers said they would throw it out.

Audrey and Jeremy’s decision was panned by Reddit users, who called them “gross.”

“Between the cat and the naked feet… Toss,” one Redditor pleaded.

“Take.It.Out.”

“They’re all barefoot and standing in it already!” wrote another Redditor.

“Who the f**k would save shredded cheese scooped up off the…,” a third Redditor wondered, perplexed.

