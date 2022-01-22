Jeremy Stong, star of ‘Succession,’ has a note from Daniel Day-Lewis that he says he’ll keep until he dies.

Jeremy Stong, star of ‘Succession,’ has a note from Daniel Day-Lewis that he’ll treasure until he dies.

A profile of Succession actor Jeremy Strong was recently published in The New Yorker.

While the scathing profile sparked debate, it did reveal the fascinating story of Strong’s relationship with Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis.

Lewis, who starred in films such as Lincoln, There Will Be Blood, Gangs of New York, and My Left Foot, was not only a hero but also a mentor to Strong.

Here’s how these two well-known actors met, as well as the story behind Day-Lewis’ note to Strong.

“Jeremy [Strong] is a fantastic actor who completely immerses himself in his roles.

Michael Schulman, the author of The New Yorker piece, explained that he attended Yale with Strong and first met him in the summer of 2003.

Strong worked as an assistant in a film producer’s office while still a day player in a theater group.

Strong and the rest of the crew worked on the 2005 film The Ballad of Jack and Rose’s pre-production.

Strong’s life was altered by the project.

Day-Lewis plays an older hippie who lives in a once-thriving commune in the indie film.

For the shoot on Prince Edward Island, Strong landed a job as Day-Lewis’ assistant.

Day-Lewis, who is known for his immersion acting, played a character who is dying of heart disease.

He starved himself and only ate vegan food.

Rebecca Miller, Day-Lewis’s wife and the film’s director, became concerned when he became emaciated.

She recalled Strong keeping a large quantity of nuts in his refrigerator.

Strong was trying to keep Day-Lewis fed as he continued to lose weight.

As an unobtrusive assistant, Strong saw an opportunity to learn from Day-Lewis, explaining that his job was essentially “a disappearing act.” As a Johnny-on-the-spot for any of Day-Lewis’s needs, he was Johnny-on-the-spot for any of Day-Lewis’s needs.

During the shoot, Strong kept a diary of his experiences.

Some crew members began calling the future Lincoln star Cletus, after the redneck character from The Simpsons.

While that must have been a setback for Strong, he valued the experience.

By the end of the summer, Day-Lewis had established himself as a valuable mentor for Strong.

Strong received a note from Day-Lewis in which he stated that he “will…

