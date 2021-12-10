Jeremy Strong, star of “Succession,” is defended by Jessica Chastain in a “One-Sided” Profile.

Jeremy Strong, star of “Succession,” is defended by Jessica Chastain from a “One-Sided” Profile.

Jessica Chastain is defending her Zero Dark Thirty co-star Jeremy Strong after a “snarky” new profile about him was published that may not have painted him in the best light.

The piece in question was written by Michael Schulman for The New Yorker and focused on Strong’s commitment to his HBO role as well as how some of his co-stars with a more personal perspective view him.

“After the first season, he said something to me like, ‘I’m worried that people might think that the show is a comedy.’ And I said, ‘I think the show is a comedy.’ He thought I was kidding.” says his Succession co-star Kieran Culkin.

Other cast members of Succession, such as Brian Cox, have spoken about Strong’s serious demeanor on set.

“Jeremy always gets fantastic results,” said Cox.

“All I’m concerned about is what he does to himself.”

I’m concerned about the crises he puts himself through to prepare,” Cox said, referring to an incident on set in which Strong severely injured himself, sustaining an impacted tibia and fibula in one scene and breaking his foot in another.

I’ve known Jeremy Strong for 20 years and have collaborated on two films with him.

He’s a lovely individual.

He is very inspiring and enthusiastic about his work.

His profile was incredibly one-sided.

Folks, don’t believe everything you read.

Snark sells, but perhaps it’s time to move on.

“Might be something that helps him,” Culkin said, but “I can tell you that it doesn’t help me” when it comes to their scenes together. Strong admitted that he can be “difficult” at times, but that “there must even be room for necessary roughness.”

On social media, Chastain defended Strong, cautioning her followers not to believe everything said about her friend.

