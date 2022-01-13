Jeremy Strong’s Dostoyevsky chats don’t bother ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong.

Creator Jesse Armstrong isn’t bothered by Jeremy Strong’s Dostoevsky chats.

Prior to the season finale, Jeremy Strong, a member of the Successioncast, was the subject of a New Yorker profile that questioned his method.

Many of Strong’s collaborators, including writer-director Aaron Sorkin, jumped to his defense in the wake of the controversial profile.

After the season finale aired, Jesse Armstrong, the creator of Succession, spoke with Strong about his creative process in an interview.

In December, Armstrong appeared as a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast.

Armstrong defended Strong’s tendency to get overly analytical about his role of Kendall Roy in the aftermath of the Succession finale and the Strong profile. Strong and the ensemble cast of Succession were nominated for SAG Awards in January.

In Season 3 of Succession, Strong had plenty of juicy material.

Kendall went to war with his father Logan (Brian Cox) after his press conference bombshell, with his siblings undecided.

Kendall tried to make peace by the end of the season but was unable to do so.

Finally, he joined forces with his brothers and sisters.

Succession’s cast has been nominated for five (hashtag)SAG Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.comd4pp2KLTof

Season 3 of ‘Succession’: Creator Jesse Armstrong Explains Why Logan Roy Wasn’t Wrong for Making Kendall’s Son Taste Poison Food

“There’s me as the writer who has to convincingly, with my fellow writers, give a construction of a world that not only puts him through terrible things,” Armstrong said on Top Five on television.

“He came into this season full of energy, hope, and direction.

As a result, we must follow what feels true to his character and see where it leads.

Then I suppose that’s one part of it, and I suppose that’s all there is to it.

It doesn’t have to be brand new, but I’m hoping it is because we’re filming a TV drama and you don’t want to be following a circle around in circles forever.”

Daniel Fienberg, host of TV’s Top Five, gave an example from before the New Yorker profile.

Strong had discussed bringing up Dostoevsky with Fienberg.

On the set of Succession, Armstrong confirmed that they may discuss Dostoevsky.

That sets Strong apart from the rest of the cast of Succession, which is fine.

A part of me wants to be a showrunner and be the one to approach Jeremy on set.

Then it’s just a matter of trying to be sincere with him…

